KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained an unemployed man on suspicion of molesting a three-year-old toddler at her house in Gombak near here on Saturday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said that the 38-year-old suspect had allegedly perpetrated the molest on the child who was looked after by his wife.

“The police received a report from the father of the victim on Saturday after the toddler told him what the suspect had done,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Samsor said that the suspect was remanded for seven days until July 13 to help in investigation and the victim was sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for examination.

The case was investigated under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama