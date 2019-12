KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a Bangladeshi man, believed to be mentally unsound, after he was acting aggressively while armed with a knife in Jalan Bukit Bintang here this afternoon.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said the man was waving a knife to members of the public before fleeing to Jalan Pudu pedestrian bridge near the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters upon realising the presence of the police.

“The man, believed to be in his 30s, when trying to evade the police, climbed a billboard near a hotel in Jalan Bukit Bintang. Police then sought assistance from firefighters from the Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue station to persuade the man to come down.

“However, while bringing him down, the man became aggressive again and attacked firefighters and police personnel by kicking them in the face and chest,” he said when contacted tonight.

Mohd Fahmi said the man was finally detained at about 2.10 pm and taken to the Tun H.S. Lee police station for investigation under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act and Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958. — Bernama