PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife and mother-in-law on Tuesday, NST reports.

Tumpat district police chief ACP Amran Dollah said the man was detained yesterday.

“Police nabbed the suspect when he failed to kill himself by jumping off a high building at a new housing project in Kampung Sireh near Kota Baru,“ he reportedly said.

Amran said the suspect was being held for further investigation, adding that the two victims were aged 20 and 60.