Police nab man over alleged robbing of convenience shops in Ipoh

IPOH: The police have detained a jobless man on suspicion of committing robberies armed with a parang at several convenience shops here since Thursday.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the 29-year-old man who had just been released from prison last month was detained yesterday at 12.55 am at a house in Bandar Baru Putra, Bercham, here.

“The armed robberies also involved losses, namely, 46 boxes of various types of cigarettes and cash amounting to RM244.

“In less than 30 hours after the police reports were received, the police succeeded in arresting the suspect and seized several case items including a motorcycle he was using,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Yahaya said the suspect was remanded for five days beginning yesterday to help with investigations under sections 392/393/397 of the Penal Code.

He said police believed that at least three armed robbery cases reported here were solved with the arrest of the suspect. - Bernama