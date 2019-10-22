Police nab man over body found in lake on Sunday

KUANTAN: Police have arrested a 23-year-old man to assist in the investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in Tasik Paya Bungor at KM50 of Jalan Kuantan-Maran here on Sunday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said the suspect was believed to have known the victim, Raju Ava Dian, 39, and did not rule out the possibility of more than one person involved in the murder.

“The suspect was arrested on the same day as the day the body was found and remanded for seven days from the day of the arrest.

“The arrest of the suspect was made after the police had looked at several angles including the last person to be seen with the victim, where they went, and also the background of the victim,” he said.

He was met after the Eastern Zone Police Family Association (Perkep) programme which was also attended by its chairman Puan Sri Norazrin Marzuki.

Abd Jalil said police were still investigating the motive and awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.

“Thus far, the motive is still unknown but we believe it is related to the victim and his close friends.

“The victim is also believed to have been killed elsewhere before being dumped at the lake and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Last Sunday, the body of the victim, who lived in Kampung Sri Jaya, Maran and worked as a part-time mechanic, was found floating at the edge of the lake with both his hands and feet tied.

The victim was found wearing a red shirt and black jeans and found about 10m from the main road by a member of the public who reported the discovery to police. — Bernama