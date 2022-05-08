Police nab man over bullying case in Taiping

TAIPING: Police have arrested a man to assist in the investigation into the case of a boy with a disability, who is believed to have been hit and bullied in the Taiping Lake Gardens area here yesterday.

Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the 22-year-old unemployed suspect was arrested at the district police headquarters (IPD) compound at 10.45 pm yesterday.

“The suspect was remanded for three days from today until Tuesday,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, police detected a video clip lasting one minute and two seconds which has been circulating on Facebook entitled ‘Budak OKU lelaki Melayu kena tampar dan dibuli di Taman Tasik Taiping’ (Disabled Malay boy being hit and bullied in Taiping Lake Gardens).

Following that, police opened an investigation paper under Sections 323 and 506 of the Penal Code.

Osman said that the 2 am incident stemmed from the suspect who wanted to borrow the 13-year-old victim’s bicycle. The victim was cycling alone in the area at that time.

He added that the victim was now reported to be in stable condition and the investigation was ongoing. — Bernama