MIRI: Police arrested a local man and seized various types of drugs worth RM10,100 in an anti-drug operation here last night.

Miri Police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the 35-year-old suspect from Tung Sang Garden, Jalan Alpine, here was picked up at Miri Waterfront Commercial Centre car park at 8.10pm.

“During a body search, police found 20 blister packs of red nimetazepam pills weighing 53.30gm and a packet of ketamine weighing 51.05gm on the man,” he said in a statement here today.

Lim said the man, despite having no previous record, was also tested positive for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama