Police nab man, seize duty-unpaid ciggies worth RM277,000

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Police arrested a man and seized various types of cigarettes with unpaid tax totalling RM277,000 in a raid on a house at Kampung Telok Kitang, Pengkalan Chepa, here last Sunday.

Kelantan CID chief Datuk Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris said during the 10 pm raid, dubbed Op Kontraban, the police found a total of 2,474 cartons of cigarettes of various brands in the house.

“The suspect, in his 30s, also admitted to having been involved in the smuggling of duty-unpaid cigarettes since March this year,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent headquarters here today.

The suspect has been remanded until June 16 to facilitate investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama