JOHOR BARU: Police detained a man and seized a knife and some drugs from him after chasing his car from Jalan Pertama Danga Utama until Jalan Skudai, near Skudai, here, last night.

North Johor Baru District Police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said the man, who was driving against the traffic flow, entered Jalan Sutera Danga-Jalan Skudai-Jalan Skudai Lama-Jalan Titiwangsa Utama and reentered Jalan Skudai, towards Skudai, was detained after his vehicle was blocked by a congested road.

‘’Earlier, two MPV unit patrolmen, who spotted the man driving an Aeroback Proton Wira at 7.15pm, in Jalan Danga Pertama, Tampoi, here, directed him to stop for inspection but he sped off.

‘’The patrolmen, assisted by three other MPV units, tailed the car and the man went against the traffic flow to enter Jalan Sutera Danga subsequently entered Jalan Skudai-Jalan Skudai Lama-Jalan Titiwangsa Utama-then reentered Jalan Skudai, heading for Skudai,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Taib said the 42-year-old man was found to be driving aggressively when pursued and almost rammed several vehicles and he also crashed into the front of a patrol vehicle when he tried to reverse to avoid being held up by the congested road.

He said police found a 22cm knife, an opaque plastic packet of dried leaves suspected to be ganja weighing 8.33gm and an opaque plastic packet containing crystals believed to be syabu (11.22gm) upon inspecting the man’s car after he was nabbed.

He said police also found a scale and several items believed to be used for house-breaking such as a screwdriver and a plier.

‘’The man was also found to be positive on Methamphetamine and also had three records involving drugs,’’ he added. — Bernama