SIBU: A 27-year-old local man was detained at 11.45am yesterday, more than six hours after raping, robbing and assaulting a woman on Wednesday.

The man was apprehended when he tried to jump from a rented room on the second floor of a building in Jalan Pahlawan 7D.

The police had to use reasonable force when making the arrest after the suspect, said to be from Simunjan, became aggressive.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, when contacted, said a bag, an iron, a Vivo cellphone and seven paper currencies from various countries were seized from the suspect.

‘’The suspect and the victim were renting in the same block in Jalan Tan Sri. The suspect rented on the fourth floor and the victim on the first floor,’’ he said.

He said the incident took place at about 5am when the victim was emerging from the toilet on the first floor.

‘’The suspect pulled the victim into her room. He assaulted her and tied her hands with a plastic rope. He then raped her,’’ he said.

After she was raped, the victim escaped by jumping from the window of her room and broke one of her toes.

She was found by passersby who then informed the police and she was taken to the Sentral Police Station here and subsequently to the Sibu Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, was detected by police which led to his detention at the location (Jalan Pahlawan 7D), about seven kilometres from the scene of the incident. — Bernama