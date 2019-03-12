Police nab man, two teenage girls for gambling operation

KUALA LUMPUR: A man and two teenage girls suspected to be online gaming centre operators were arrested during a raid on a house at Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang near here early this morning.

Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said the 24-year-old Indonesian man and two local girls aged 17 and 19 were arrested at 3am during an operation dubbed Ops Dadu Khas.

“They (operators) were detected promoting an on-line gambling site and giving out user IDs to customers.

“Gambling syndicates are now deploying local and Indonesian teenage girls as their call centre operators,“ he said in a statement today.

Rohaimi said this syndicate which operates a gambling website offering various forms of betting, targets local and Indonesian customers.

After tracking and analysing the accounts of the gambling website, it was found that the amount of bets placed could reach RM300,000 per day.

“We believe this syndicate has been operating for the past seven months and all payment transactions including winnings are made online,“ he said.

“Police also seized gambling paraphernalia devices including computers and mobile phones in the operation,” he said adding that the detainees were taken to the South Klang district police headquarters for further investigation. — Bernama