Police nab man with child porn in Klang

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was arrested in Klang, Selangor, for allegedly having child pornography on his computer.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the 39-year-old man was nabbed on Tuesday by the Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11).

“The investigation found that the suspect communicated with his child victims, as well as downloaded child pornography using social media.

“The police seized a computer, router, an external hard disc and a handphone belonging to the suspect for further investigation,“ she said in a statement today.

She said the arrest of the suspect was made possible with the close cooperation between PDRM and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The suspect is in remand for four days beginning yesterday (Dec 14), she said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 10 of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 and Section 292 of the Penal Code. - Bernama