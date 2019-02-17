Police nab Myanmar man with drugs

SUNGAI PETANI: Police detained a Myanmar national and seized drugs believed to be syabu and heroin worth RM367,000 from a barn in Bedong, near here on Thursday evening.

Kuala Muda District Police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the police detained the 30-year-old man in a raid at 6.10pm, and found drugs suspected to be syabu weighing 50g and heroin weighing 27 kg believed to be heroin.

‘’The barn was locked and the suspect lived alone. The suspect tried to bulldoze past the police because he knew he was in the wrong,’’ he told a media conference at the Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters, here today.

Adzli said the man, who came to Malaysia in 2015 and was also a holder of a United Nations High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR) card, was believed to be involved with a drugs distribution syndicate for the market in the Kuala Muda District.

He said police believed the suspect, who worked as a plantation labourer, was hired by locals for the syndicate’s activities at RM2,000 a month.

‘’Police are also investigating other members of the syndicate and are hunting their top leader. The barn functioned as a store for the drugs. The man, who had been working for the syndicate for the past four months, stayed in the barn and followed the directives of his bosses.”

He said the man was being remanded for seven days from Feb 15 and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 959/63. — Bernama