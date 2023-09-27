Police nab priest from India over sexual assault

KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested a priest who was believed to have sexually assaulted a local woman in an incident in early 2017.

Serdang district acting police chief Supt Izuddin Ab Wahab said the suspect, from India, was arrested in Puchong Jaya, Selangor on Saturday (Sept 23).

The suspect was remanded for seven days until Saturday (30 Sept) to assist in the investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

“Thus far, only one victim has lodged a police report involving the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Bernama previously reported that the man, in his 40s, was being tracked down by the police after receiving a report from a victim, in her 30s, about an incident which occurred about six years ago.

The alleged incident occurred in Puchong, Selangor, inside the victim’s vehicle. At the time, the victim had just gotten to know the suspect following a religious ceremony.

The victim only reported the incident last month after experiencing trauma. -Bernama