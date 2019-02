KUALA LUMPUR: Police today arrested the man who is believed to have assaulted and robbed a woman in a lift at the Taman Mutiara Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Station in Cheras here last Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the 26-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in Taman Cheras, Jalan Cheras here by a team from the Cheras District Police Headquarters at about 8.10pm today.

“The suspect will be remanded tomorrow to assist in investigations according to Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt while committing robbery,” he said in a statement.

Last Thursday, a 48-year-old woman was punched and kicked several times by the robber in the lift.

In the 6.45am incident, the suspect followed the victim into the lift before assaulting her and running away with her belongings.

The victim was reported to have suffered injuries to several parts of her body and swelling on her forehead.

A 57-second closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recording, which showed the suspect brutally attacking the victim in the lift, has since gone viral. — Bernama