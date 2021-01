KUALA LUMPUR: Seven people including two women have been arrested in separate raids in Gombak here for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man here.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the suspects, aged 24 to 43, were nabbed at two houses in Batu Caves and Gombak in an operation from 12.30am to 5am on Monday.

He said the arrests were made after the man was found injured at a petrol station in Taman Greenwood, Gombak on Saturday.

‘’The victim had gone to an area near the petrol station after receiving a call from a woman who claimed to know him and wanted to meet him.

‘’When he approached the woman, five men assaulted him, including one who attacked him with a parang,’’ he said in a statement today.

The man sustained injuries on his knee and fingers and was robbed of his motorcycle, cellphone and wallet.

Arifai said three motorcycles, a cellphone and a parang were seized during the raids, and all the suspects had criminal records, with three of them wanted for drug cases in Selayang and Jinjang.

‘’All the suspects, who tested positive for methamphetamine, were remanded for five days until tomorrow,” he added.

In a separate case, three foreigners were among four men arrested on suspicion of being involved in a RM10,000 burglary at a convenience store in Jalan Dataran Selayang, Batu Caves.

Arifai said the suspects, aged between 23 and 26, were picked up on Sunday in Jalan Besar Selayang Indah, Batu Caves and Segambut. -Bernama