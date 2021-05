KUANTAN: Police arrested seven local men believed to have stolen 66 bitcoin machines worth over RM50,000 from a premises in Sungai Karang Pantai here early today.

Kuantan Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the suspects, all unemployed aged between 22 and 37, were nabbed by a team of policemen who were on patrol in the area at 3am.

“All of them were arrested while they were loading the machines onto a lorry.

“The police are investigating the case to find out where the machines would be taken and will also track down the owner of the premises to facilitate the investigation,” he told a press conference here today.

Apart from the bitcoin machines, police also seized the lorry, a car and house-breaking tools from the suspects.

All of them have been remanded until Saturday and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Section 28 (1)(i) of the Minor Offences Act 1955. — Bernama