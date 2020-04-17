Police nab seven, seize syabu, ecstasy worth RM743,400

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested seven individuals including a teenager and seized 14.33 kg of syabu and 537 ecstasy pills worth RM743,400 in five separate raids on Wednesday and yesterday.

Selangor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP R. Sundralingam said the raids were made based on public tip-offs and intelligence from the Serdang NCID assisted by the state NCID.

He said two men were detained at a two-storey terrace house in the first raid in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong on Wednesday at 10pm and found 120.9gs of syabu with them.

He said two more local men were arrested in a second and third raid in the same area several hours later following interrogations of the suspects and 537 ecstasy pills and 151.9gs of syabu were seized from them.

‘’The arrests of the two suspects led to a fourth raid in Wangsa Melawati, Kuala Lumpur at midnight yesterday. During the raid, a 42-year-old local man was arrested and three packets of syabu weighing 410gs were found on him.

“Following an interrogation on the suspect, police conducted a fifth raid at the man’s house in Taman Melati, Kuala Lumpur a few hours later and found 13 packages of chinese tea containing 13.65 kg of syabu hidden in a wardrobe in the main room,“ he told a media conference, here today.

Sundralingam said during the raid, a 24-year-old married woman and a 14-year-old boy were at the house.

He said further investigations revealed that the man arrested in the fourth raid was the main drug dealer in relation to the other arrests and was believed to have been involved in the activity since last year.

He said the woman was the cousin of the drug dealer while the boy, who was her nephew, was still in school and urine tests showed they were all positive on syabu.

Sundralingam said police also seized two vehicles worth RM205,000 and RM861 in cash belonging to the suspects.

He said all those arrests, aged 14 to 44 years, were remanded until next Wednesday and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama