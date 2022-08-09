Police nab six individuals, seize 38 kg of meth valued over RM1.3m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have apprehended six individual aged between 20 and 49 and confiscated 38.161 kilogramme (kg) of methamphetamine worth more than RM1.3 million hidden in the booth of a Honda City in Jalan Sultan Ismail, here yesterday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said a police team was on a crime prevention patrol stopped two vehicles, a Toyota Vellfire and a Honda City moving in a suspicious manner.

“On inspection, the methamphetamine was found in the booth of the Honda City while 1.7 grammes of methamphetamine was found on one of the suspects,” he said in statement today.

Noor Dellhan said there were two men in the Honda City while a man and two women were travelling in the Toyota Vellfire as they were believed to be from the East Coast of the peninsula to deliver the drug supply.

“From the arrest of the five suspects, police picked up another man at about 6.15 pm on the same day in Jalan Chendana here believed to a member of the syndicate with the role of receiver and runner for the drugs to be brought to other locations in the country,” he said.

According to Noor Dellhan, urine screening on all suspects, found three of them positive for methamphetamine.

“Police also confiscated RM1,900 in cash and the two vehicles believed used in their activities.

He said all the suspects were remanded for seven days from today until Aug 15 and the case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama