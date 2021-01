SHAH ALAM, Jan 19: A man who snatched a local woman’s handbag at Eco Sanctuari, Telok Panglima Garang, near here was successfully apprehended by the police less than 24 hours since the crime was reported this morning.

Acting Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the suspect, a local man, aged 25, was arrested around Shah Alam at about 4 pm, based on police intelligence and tip-offs from the public.

He said the victim, 51, had lodged a report herself about the crime at around 8.20 am at the Telok Panglima Garang police station.

“The police also seized various items believed to belong to the snatch theft victim following the arrest of the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Arjunaidi also thanked Malaysians who helped channel information that led to the apprehension of the suspect by the police.

A 1-minute-37-second video showing a woman falling victim to an armed snatch thief riding a motorcycle had gone viral earlier today.

In the video, the victim, who had just alighted from her car, was approached by the suspect who then chased her as she tried to escape while screaming for help.- Bernama