Police nab suspect with mental illness over vandalism at cemetery

SIBU: A suspect with a history of mental illness has been detained over the alleged trespassing and vandalism of the 100-year-old Al-Qadim Muslim Cemetery that occurred last Saturday.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the 49-year-old suspect was arrested at Jalan Channel here at about 1 pm today.

“The suspect has been referred to the psychiatric ward of Sibu Hospital. The investigation papers will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office soon for further instructions,“ he said in a statement here.

He added that a police report over the vandalism of several graves at the cemetery was lodged at about 1.58 pm on Saturday, where preliminary investigations found that 11 grave lots had their tombstones removed and destroyed, while four other grave lots were damaged.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 297 of the Penal Code for trespassing on a burial place.

He also urged the public with more information regarding the case to contact investigating officer Inspector Ahmad Hakimi Abd Azid at 011-31873715. - Bernama