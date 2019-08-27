Police nab suspected drug peddler in ‘Op Tapis’

LAHAD DATU: Police detained a Filipino man, believed to be a drug peddler, in an operation dubbed ‘Op Tapis’ carried out in Kampung PPRT, Jalan Tengah Nipah, here yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the 40-year-old man was arrested at 4.30pm while riding a motorcycle in the area.

“A Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (NCID) personnel spotted the suspect was behaving suspiciously before introducing himself to the suspect by showing him the police authority card.

“Suddenly, the suspect acted aggressively and tried to flee but was arrested after an altercation,” he said in a statement, here today.

Nasri said a preliminary investigation found an envelope in the suspect’s pants pocket.

“Inside the envelope were two transparent plastic packets containing crystal-like substance believed to be syabu-type drugs weighing 52.70 grams worth about RM7,905,” he said.

The suspect, who tested positive for syabu, and the drugs seized were taken to Lahad Datu district police headquarters for further action. — Bernama