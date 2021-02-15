Police nab teen bikers for performing dangerous stunts

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 14: Five teenage motorcyclists who were performing dangerous stunts were detained by police in a traffic operation on the Second Link Expressway, Kulai on Saturday night.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the motorcyclists, aged between 16 and 19, were detained by the Squad 42 team from the Kulai Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Division (BSPTD) comprising an officer and 10 personnel at 10.30 pm.

He said during the operation several motorcyclists were seen speeding and performing dangerous stunts such as the ‘Superman’ by lying on their stomach, straightening their legs to the back and extending both their hands forward.

In addition, they were also found to be riding in a zig-zag manner on the expressway, he said in a statement, here, tonight.

A total of 26 summonses were issued during the operation for various offences while five motorcycles were also seized.

All of those detained were being investigated under Section 42 (1) and Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987.- Bernama