Police nab Thai man, seize Yaba pills worth RM480,000

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police detained a 28-year-old Thai man and seized 48,000 Yaba pills, worth RM480,000, near a supermarket in Kuala Krai on Sunday.

Acting Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhammad Zaki Harun said the suspect’s five-year-old daughter was also spotted with him during the inspection, believed to be a tactic to distract authorities.

He added that the man was nabbed by a police team after receiving information about a man behaving suspiciously beside a Toyota Avanza at 5.30 pm.

“Further checks found a green patterned bag with a handle and zipper, containing eight yellow packets with Y1 and OK written on, in the front passenger’s legroom in the vehicle,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said in those packets, there were red and green pills, suspected to be drugs.

Muhammad Zaki said that an investigation found the suspect residing in Perupok, Bachok, and it was believed that the drugs were meant to be distributed to addicts in Kuala Krai.

He added that the police are tracking down the drug supplier from Mundok, Thailand, and investigations suggest that the suspect has an organised network in the neighbouring country.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said, adding that the girl has been handed over to her Malaysian mother.

In a separate development, Muhammad Zaki said that police arrested a religious school teacher, in his 30s, on suspicion of sodomising his 13-year-old student.

“The case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” he added. - Bernama