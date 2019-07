KANGAR: Police detained a widower early this morning, the last suspect believed to have been involved in the torching of Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin’s official car.

Perlis Police Chief SAC Noor Mushar Mohamad said the suspect, identified as Mie Tomoi, was arrested by Perlis police in collaboration with Kedah police at a house in Kampung Sekolah, Merbau Pulas, Kuala Ketil, Kedah at 4am today.

He said the 48-year-old suspect did not have a permanent job and was remanded for four days starting today under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

“In the preliminary investigation, the widower admitted to have burnt the Perlis Mufti’s car with a friend in March and his urine tested to be positive for methamphetamine.

“As the case occurred in Perlis, the suspect was brought back to Perlis for further action,“ said Noor Mushar in a statement today.

He said the police also seized a mobile phone with two sim cards and a memory card from the man who was also wanted by the authorities for involvement in several criminal cases and had been convicted by the court.

In the incident which occurred at 5.45am on March 22 at the mufti’s official home at Jalan Persiaran Wawasan, Seriab, the Perlis state-owned Honda Accord car’s engine was set on fire while several men smashed its front and rear windshields.

The next day (March 23) police arrested a night market trader, Mohd Azimar Abd Razak, 36, and was charged at Kangar sessions court on May 24 on the charge of burning the vehicle for which he claimed trial.

Mohd Azimar was charged under Section 435 of the Penal Code which was read with Section 34 of the Penal Code for a maximum jail of 14 years and a fine upon conviction.

The other four suspects were released on police bail. - Bernama