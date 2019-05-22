Police nab three drug pushers, seize drugs worth RM80,000 in Miri

MIRI: Three drug pushers, including two Vietnamese women were arrested in a raid on a luxury residence in Tanjung Lobang yesterday.

Sarawak Narcotic Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Sahar Abdul Latif said in the 11am raid, various types of drugs, including ecstasy, Eramin 5, and ketamine pills and powder worth RM82,201 were seized.

“The three suspects comprise a 24-year-old local man from Jalan Pujut, Miri, and two Vietnamese women in their 20s,” he said in a statement here today.

Sahar said also seized were jewellery and 28 pieces of gold-plated keys worth RM30,752.

“Their activities began in 2018 and they focused mostly on entertainment centres around Miri. The man was also tested positive for drug, while the women were tested negative,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which carries mandatory death penalty upon conviction. — Bernama