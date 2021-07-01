Police nab three men, seize ecstasy pills worth over RM800,000

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Indonesians were among three men who have been arrested after police seized 47,600 ecstasy pills worth RM856,800 in an operation near Pengerang in Kota Tinggi district.

Johor deputy police chief DCP Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the suspects, a local aged 24 and two Indonesians aged 51 and 60, were nabbed at a hotel in Sungai Rengit at 11am on Sunday.

“This syndicate is believe to have been operating since February this year, and investigations show that the ecstasy pills were sent there from Johor Bahru by the Indonesians.

“The local man was staying at the hotel and the drugs were kept there while awaiting delivery to a neighbouring country,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said police also seized a Hilux vehicle worth RM40,000 which was used by the Indonesians and RM1,300 in cash.

The local man tested positive for drugs and had a record for drug offences while the two Indonesians, who are permanent residents, tested negative and did not have any criminal record, he added.

He said all three have been remanded for five days until tomorrow for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment with whipping on conviction. — Bernama