KUALA TERENGGANU: Two men and a woman, who were wanted by the police on suspicion of involvement in two robberies here, were detained at a hotel in Selayang, Selangor, yesterday.

The trio, aged in their 20s, were detained at 11am after they were believed to have robbed four shops in Gombak and Kuala Lumpur early yesterday morning, according to Terengganu police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He said the three, who tested positive on methaphetamine, would be transferred here after their robbery cases in Gombak and Kuala Lumpur were settled.

‘’The suspects are wanted by the Terengganu police over a robbery case involving a 7-Eleven and a sundry shop here at about 9pm, last Friday.

‘’The suspects who used a rented car was detected through the Global Positioning System (GPS) which was installed on their vehicle,’’ he told reporters after a handing over of duty ceremony, here today.

Meanwhile, Aidi said all district police heads in the state had been directed to escalate crime prevention activities including conducting more patrols specially in the Kuala Terengganu, Dungun and Besut districts which recorded the highest number of crimes involving property.

‘’The crime over property such as housebreaking and motorcycle thefts are the highest contributors to the state crime index.

‘’As such, I want every district to boost their integrated operations with other security agencies and ensure patrols are conducted nightly to curb thefts,’’ he added. — Bernama