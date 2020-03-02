Police nab three, seize RM516,000 worth of drugs

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested three people including a woman and seized RM516,000 worth of an assortment of drugs in two separate raids in Ampang Jaya and Gombak, last Friday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said a team of police officers and personnel from Ampang Jaya Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, in collaboration with the Selangor police contingent headquarters Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department conducted the raids after a tip-off and surveillance.

He said the single mother of six was detained in the first raid about 11am on an apartment unit in Taman Muda, Ampang Jaya, near here.

“During the raid, the 32-year-old woman was alone in the house. The police seized one kilogramme of syabu stored in a closet of a room and 149.9 kg of ganja hidden in the closet of another room.

“The total seizure amounted to RM514,000. The woman was tested positive for syabu,” he told a press conference, here today.

Noor Azam said following the arrest of the woman, the police nabbed two of her accomplices in a second raid on a two-storey terrace house in Batu Caves, Gombak about six hours later.

He said 666 grammes of ganja worth RM2,000 was found in the living room and the two men, aged 53 and 49, tested positive for THC.

The unemployed woman had two drug-related records while the two men, who are both electricians, had no previous criminal records, he added.

“All the suspects are believed to have been active in the drug trafficking syndicate for the past three months,” he said. - Bernama