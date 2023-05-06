Police nab three teenagers over beating of homeless man

SHAH ALAM: Police detained three male teenagers to assist investigation into the beating of a homeless man with baseball bats under the bridge in Port Klang near here recently.

South Klang police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said three suspects aged 16 were picked up around Klang at about 3 this morning.

He said police found one of the suspects has two past criminal records apart seizing three mobile phones and a Proton Wira for further action.

“Initial findings showed there were three incidents involving different victims and police are stepping up efforts to trace the victims.

“Police are also tracking down the fourth suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Cha said the Klang Magistrate’s Court allowed all suspects to be remanded for three days until Wednesday and the case will be invested under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Members of the public with information on the cases have been urged to contact South Klang district police headquarters at 03-33762222 or any nearby police station.-Bernama