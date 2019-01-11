Police nab trio for housebreaking, leaving faeces

KUALA LUMPUR: Police cripple a housebreaking activity which includes leaving faeces behind in a house after detaining three individuals including an Indonesian woman who were involved in several housebreaking cases in Bandar Tasik Puteri Kundang, Rawang.

Gombak District Police Chief ACP Samsor Maarof, said all the suspects, aged 34 to 37 year, were arrested by a police team in Rawang and Selayang near here at about 1 am yesterday.

“The group’s modus operandi was to use a screwdriver to prise open a house window or toilet window before entering the victim’s house.

“After obtaining valuables, the suspect will defecate in the house for the purpose of scaring the victim into believeing they were victims of black magic,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

The group headed by a man known as ‘Cicak’ would sell their booty to their acquaintances at around RM50 to RM100 each, he said.

He said the group had become active since the beginning of the year and would normally operate from midnight until early morning in Bandar Tasik Puteri Kundang.

“With the arrests, the police managed to solve three cases of house-breaking in the area, the three suspects did not work and they were remanded until Jan 16 to assist in investigations,“ he said.

He said one male suspect had 12 records of past offences involving drug cases, criminal cases and was wanted by police.

Samsor said the other man was also found to be positive on syabu. — Bernama