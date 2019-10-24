Police nab trio with contraband cigarettes, smoked tobacco

LAHAD DATU: Polis arrested three men and seized 1,995 cartons of contraband cigarettes of various brands and 880 packages of cured tobacco at Jalan Silam, Simpang Kampung Sepagaya here, last night.

In the 10.30pm incident, Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the suspects, aged between 32 and 37 years, were detained in two Proton Waja cars travelling to Lahad Datu City from Tawau.

“Police detained a 37-year-old local man and a 32-year-old foreign national in a vehicle laden with packets of tax evaded cigarettes.

“A second foreigner, aged 34, was arrested in another car, which was also loaded with smuggled cigarettes and cured tobacco,” he told a press conference here today.

According to Nasri, cigarettes worth RM100,000 were believed to have been smuggled in from Tawau.

“Police believe the cigarettes were for sale in the local market,” he said, adding that the total value of the contraband cigarettes and tobacco seizures was estimated to be worth RM160,000.

According to Nasri, the case will be investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama