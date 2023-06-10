Police nab two men, seize drugs worth RM620,000 in Arau

KANGAR: Police arrested two suspects and seized 20 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja estimated to be worth RM620,000 after flagging down a car along the Kuala Perlis-Changlun Highway, near Arau on Wednesday.

Acting Perlis police chief SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin said the vehicle, carrying both suspects aged 26 and 28, was detained by officers from the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department at 4.30 pm.

“As a result of further inspection, a box containing 20 compressed blocks of dried plant material, suspected to be ganja was discovered. The total weight of the seized drugs amounted to 20kg, estimated to be worth RM620,000.

“Both suspects have been arrested, and initial police screening revealed that both tested positive for ganja. Police also seized various assets belonging to the suspects, estimated to be worth RM58,500, believed to have been acquired from illegal activities,“ he said in a statement here today.

Police will continue to collaborate with various parties to ensure smuggling, distribution, and drug abuse issues in the state are minimised to the lowest possible level, Baderulhisham added. -Bernama