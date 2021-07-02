Police nab two men, seize RM1.1 mln worth of contraband cigarettes at roadblock

KUALA KRAI: Police detained two men and seized 227,500 boxes of contraband white cigarettes worth RM1.1 million during an inspection at a roadblock in Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang near Kampung Laloh, yesterday.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said personnel manning the roadblock stopped two lorries at 6.15am after sensing the drivers were behaving suspiciously.

“Checks found that the two lorries, driven by the two men, aged 29 and 54, were carrying 227,500 boxes of cigarettes.

“Also found in the lorry were two sets of fake vehicle plate numbers,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Krai district police headquarters, here today.

Abdullah said one of the drivers also attempted to give a police officer a RM5,000 bribe to release him and his friend.

He said investigations also found that the lorries which were travelling from a southern state were transporting the contraband items which were meant to be marketed in Kota Bharu, Machang, Tanah Merah and Tumpat.

The lorries were also found to have possessed a valid travel permit to transport sundry goods from the International Trade and Industry Ministry but had been misused.

Abdullah said the two suspects were remanded for four days from yesterday for further investigation under Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama