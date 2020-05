BATU PAHAT: Police busted a syndicate selling firecrackers following a raid on a luxury house here last Friday and seized sparklers and firecrackers worth RM120,000.

Batu Pahat District Police Chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said police also nabbed two local men who were found uploading the firecrackers into a vehicle, believed to sold for Aidilfitri, during the 2.30pm raid.

The two suspects, aged 49 and 57, were believed to be the agents of the syndicate to sell the firecrackers around this district.

“We will conduct further investigation to find out if the syndicate have other agents in selling the prohibited items so as to curb the illegal activities in the district,” he told reporters at the Batu Pahat police district headquarters (IPD) here today.

Meanwhile, Azhan said they had also arrested two local men aged 21 and 29 in a house in Yong Peng early yesterday morning for involvement in the sale of firecrackers and illicit liquor.

The firecrackers and liquor worth about RM30,000 were seized from the house and both suspects have been remanded until tomorrow, he said.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

“In conjunction with the festive season, we urged the public with information about any sale of firecrackers to contact the IPD at 07-4343999 or any nearby police stations,” he said. - Bernama