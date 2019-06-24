Police nab two, seize heroin base worth RM1.2m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detain two men suspected to be involved a drug distribution syndicate and seized heroin base worth RM1.2 million in a raid in Jalan Dutamas Solaris here, on Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the two men, aged 31 and 37 years, were believed to be carriers for the syndicate and sourced the drug from the Kelantan-Thai border via Sungai Golok.

A raid by the Narcotic CID of the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters also seized a Honda Accord car and cash RM950, he told a press conference here today.

He said that preliminary investigation found that the men were paid RM10,000 each to ferry the drug and were active in the Klang Valley since three months ago.

“The drug can be distributed to 130,000 addicts at RM50 per gramme after it has been processes,“ he said.

He said that the two men had crime records and urine tests found one of them positive on drugs.

The two men were remanded seven days from June 21 and the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides a death by hanging if guilty, he added. — Bernama