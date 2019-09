KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two teenage boys who robbed a man at Jalan 2/32, Seksyen 2, Petaling Jaya yesterday morning.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the incident happened at about 10am when a police patrol vehicle was rounding the area.

“The victim, a labourer, was walking on the roadside when he was approached by two suspects riding a motorcycle before they sped off with the victim’s handphone.

“The patrol car happened to be at the scene and spotted the suspects aged 21 and 18 years before arresting them,” he said in a statement, here today.

The police also recovered the handphone and seized a motorcycle which was believed to have been used for the robberies, he said adding one of the suspects had past records for house break-ins and thefts.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code. - Bernama