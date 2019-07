KUANTAN: Pahang police have detained two women to assist in the investigation of fraudulent umrah packages believed to have been offered to prospective pilgrims in several districts in the state.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Division chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the suspects, aged 60 and 50 years, were detained in Sentul and Setapak, Kuala Lumpur on Thursday evening.

He said the suspects who offered the packages cheaply at RM2,200 per person claimed a ‘Datuk’ would bear the rest of the expenses for the pilgrims.

“We believe nine victims from Temerloh have been cheated resulting in losses of RM41,800. The victims who were supposed to perform the pilgrimage in November 2018 were told their flight had been postponed.

“It is also believed that the suspects had failed to return the victims’ money though they had assured those who cancel the trip, would have their money refunded,“ he told reporters, here today.

Mohd Wazir said the suspects were also believed to have cheated victims in Jerantut, Bentong and Cameron Highlands.

“The Temerloh magistrate’s court issued a three-day remand order against the suspects from Friday and the police would apply for an extension after the remand expires tomorrow,“ he said.

Mohd Wazir said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail term of 10 years with whipping and shall be liable to a fine, upon conviction. - Bernama