KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a woman in connection with deviant teachings under a group called ‘Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir’ (PMYT), at her residence in Shah Alam, early this morning.

Brickfields district deputy police chief Supt Basri Sagoni said the 39-year-old woman was arrested at about 1.10 am and the police also seized five mobile phones of various brands, a bank card, a money transfer receipt to a local bank account amounting to RM84,721 and a pair of white telekung (women prayer garment).

He said that the suspect had previously lodged a police report stating that she had never created a group of deviant teachings or contrary to Islamic teachings and denied all allegations, including actions that could threaten national security.

“The suspect is currently remanded for four days until Sept 7 and the case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement today.

Recently, a woman, believed to be the leader of PMYT, has gone viral after claiming that the Third World War would start in Sabah and that she would lead her team to find Imam Mahdi to fight the enemy.

The woman also claimed that she had the ability to predict what would happen in the future.

Basri said that thus far the police had received six reports on the same issue, lodged at five separate police stations.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the case.- Bernama