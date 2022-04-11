Police nab writer for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR: A writer was arrested today to assist the police investigation into a posting he made on Facebook on Thursday (April 7), allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the 50-year-old man was arrested in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, Selangor, at about 11.15 am and also seized was a mobile phone and a sim card believed to be used to upload the post.

“Investigations are being carried out in accordance with Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony or feelings of hostility or detrimental to the unity and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service,” he said in a statement here today.

He said a remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code against the man would be made tomorrow.

In the meantime, he advised the public not to make any speculations that could affect the investigation. — Bernama