Police nabbed three men, seized 145 slabs of ganja

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have arrested three local men and confiscated 145 slabs of compacted ganja in a supermarket car park in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur at about 2 pm on May 31.

Selangor Narcotics CID chief ACP Ahmad Jefferi Abdullah said police moved in when three men aged 23 to 49 years finished transferring the drugs from a northern neighbouring country into a Proton Preve.

“The confiscated drugs, weighing 142.1 kilogrammes worth RM355,250 which are covered in gold wrappings, are believed to be of high grade, destined for distribution in the Klang Valley,” he said in a media conference here today.

He said the three suspects had previous drug and criminal records and were believed to have begun the activity in the past four months.

“Urine screening showed two of them were positive for drugs,” he said and added three vehicles worth RM138,000 were also seized during the raid.

He said the three suspects who are unemployed were remanded for seven days from June 1 under Section 117 of the Criminal Code Procedure and the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

If convicted of the offence, they face the death sentence, or life imprisonment and whipping not less than 15 strokes.

“Whether they are the mastermind or not, the investigation is still being conducted and we believe there are other accomplices in the syndicate,” he said. — Bernama