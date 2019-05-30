Police nabbed three suspected members of terrorist groups

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man and two foreigners who were suspected to be involved in terrorist groups have been apprehended by police Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador in a statement today said the three men aged 28 to 42, were picked up in police operations from last Friday to today.

He said the first arrest involved a 42-year-old local at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on May 17 when he was leaving for Egypt and later to head to Syria.

The man who is a contractor, had pledged allegiance twice to Daesh leader Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi via Facebook.

“The suspect is also a staunch believer of the Salafi Jihadi ideology which rejects the parliamentary democracy system and does not recognise the Malaysian government and the religious institution is labelled as infidel ... any Muslim involved in election is labelled as infidel and can be killed,“ he said.

Abdul Hamid said the second arrest involved an Indonesian man working as a labourer in Keningau, Sabah.

He said the 20-year-old man was believed to have acted as a facilitator to terrorist groups in Indonesia on transit in Sabah before leaving for southern Philippines to carry out suicide missions.

“The suspect also channelled funds to Maute terrorist groups in southern Philippines and he also planned to fight in Syria,“ he said.

Abdul Hamid said the third arrest involved a 28-year-old Bangladeshi man who was nabbed today in Kuala Kedah for supporting Islamic State Bangladesh.

According to him, the man who was a ship engine assistant also possessed substances and expertise to produce improvised explosive device (IED).

All suspects caught were suspected of committing offences linked to violence under the Penal Code (Act 574) as well as investigations under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Act 747).

Meanwhile, police are also looking for a member of the Indonesian Daesh who was found to be on transit in Sabah before leaving for southern Philippines.

He said the man was identified as Marwan in his 30’s from Indonesia with his last address at Kampung Keritan Laut, Keningau, Sabah.

Abdul Hamid said members of the public with information on the man can contact investigation officer

Insp Mohd Razizuan Mohd Razali at 017-3278435 or the nearest police station.

“Any individual found withholding information or abetting or harbouring the individual can be charged under the Penal Code which is punishable with seven to 30 years jail term,“ he said. — Bernama