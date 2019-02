SEMENYIH: The police will have to review the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the National Urgent Response alert system dubbed Nur Alert, in dealing with cases of missing children in the country.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said that there was an urgent need to look into the SOP of Nur Alert, an emergency response system that galvanises the authorities through a comprehensive network to locate missing children.

“The police will review the (Nur Alert) SOP because every report involving missing children and the elderly, is dealt with more seriously,“ he said, after attending a working visit programme by the Home Minister at the 4th Battalion General Operations Force (PGA) here.

Noor Rashd said this when asked to comment on allegations that Nur Alert was not activated on Jan 30, after police received a report on the disappearance of Siti Masitah Ibrahim, 11, who was brutally murdered in Pekan, Pahang.

Commenting on the matter, Noor Rashid reiterated that the case had no connection with syndicates involved in the sale of human organs.

“The Pahang police chief had issued a statement (on the matter), and I would also like to stress that this has nothing to do with the sale of organs,“ he added.

On Saturday (Feb 9), Siti Masitah’s body was found by villagers with her head separated from the body, at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Tanjung Medang Hilir, Pekan in Pahang. Her arms and legs were tied up and some internal organs were allegedly missing

The police have arrested a 23-year-old Cambodian man in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, when asked about the fate of the 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia, Noor Rashid declined to comment, saying that he believed the negotiations from (the authorities) in Sarawak would bring them all back.

It was reported earlier that the Malaysians, 10 of whom were women, had been detained in Cambodia since Dec 11 on suspicion of running an illegal online gambling operation there.

All of them left for Cambodia on Dec 9, and were being held in a house in Poipet, Banteay Mancheay on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, on charges of cheating and carrying out illegal online gambling activities.

However, it has since emerged that they were actually victims of a syndicate which had lured them to Cambodia on the pretext of getting them lucrative-paying jobs. — Bernama