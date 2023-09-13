Police: No permit application for “Selamatkan Malaysia “ rally

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have not received any application to hold the “Selamatkan Malaysia” rally being planned to be held in the federal capital this Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix) said the provision in Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 requires the application for a permit to be made at least five days before the date it is held.

“The period has ended but no application has been made by the organisers,“ he told a press conference at Phase 2 of “Op Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya” by the Kuala Lumpur Police here today.

Allaudeen said that so far, the police had received six reports regarding the proposed gathering purportedly being organised by Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth.

The police have recorded statements from five individuals, including Pasir Mas Member of Parliament Ahmad Fadhli Shaari and Machang Member of Parliament Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, to assist in the investigation, he said.

He said the police also recorded statements from Gombak Setia Assemblyman Hilman Idham and two journalists who covered Ahmad Fadhli’s press conference about the rally. -Bernama