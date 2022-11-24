Police: Obey the law and do not provoke (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have warned the public especially supporters of political parties not to commit any provocation following the announcement on the appointment of the new Prime Minister today.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said this was to ensure that the swearing in of the 10th Prime Minister and the democratic process could be conducted smoothly.

“The public are also advised not to upload any social media content which can create anxiety and misunderstanding among the community, and to refrain from making speculations or committing any acts which are against the law.

“Stern action will be taken by police, especially against any individuals who commit provocations and spark issues, including on race and religion,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, announced that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to appoint Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s new Prime Minister.

Anwar, the Tambun MP, is scheduled to be sworn in as the Prime Minister at Istana Negara at 5 pm today. - Bernama