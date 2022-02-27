Police officer allegedly shoots himself dead

KUALA LUMPUR: A 35-year-old police inspector was killed instantly after he allegedly shot himself in the head at an apartment unit on Jalan Selingsing, off Jalan Ipoh here today.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said police were alerted to the case at about 3.30pm and went to the scene to investigate.

He said the victim was a police officer attached to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

“An ambulance arrived at the scene at about 4pm and medical personnel pronounced the victim dead. Initial investigations show that the victim had shot himself in the head with a pistol.

“Investigations are ongoing to ascertain what had led to the incident. Our forensics police team had also swept the place for clues,“ Beh said.

He said the case is classified as sudden death.

It is learnt that the police officer had reported for duty at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters last December.

He is survived by his wife and two young sons.

Police urged those with information on the case to contact the investigations officer ASP Foo Keat How at 012-7461500 or the Sentul police hotline at 03-40482206.