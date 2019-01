IPOH: A senior police officer with the rank of ASP is being investigated for alleged criminal intimidation after he threatened a couple on the roadside in Kampung Simee, here on Monday.

A source said the officer, who had served for about three years as a police station chief here and with the Royal Malaysia Police for 29 years, is alleged to have grabbed the collar of the man’s shirt and also tried to assault the man’s wife.

In the incident at about 5.45pm, the officer was said to have nearly knocked down the couple, a doctor and his lawyer wife, who were out jogging.

“The complainant, the 34-year-old doctor, shouted ‘woi’ and this was heard by the officer who pulled over his Honda City car, alighted and grabbed the man by the collar, repeatedly asking ‘you kenal saya siapa?’ (Do you know who I am?)’, the source said.

“The officer was also said to have warned the couple that he would find the couple’s home. They said they could smell alcohol on his breath and suspected the man was drunk,” the source said when contacted, here today.

The source said the doctor’s wife had taken a video recording of the incident using a mobile phone and when the officer realised what she was doing he rushed towards her and was about to hit her, but the doctor managed to stop him. He then got back into his car and drove off.

“The doctor lodged a police report at Kampung Simee Police Station at 7.44pm on the same day. The couple provided the video recording of the incident. Based on the recording, we were able to identify the officer. The car which he was driving was registered in the name of a woman,” said the source.

Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby, when contacted, confirmed the incident involving the head of the police station, aged 49 years, adding that case was being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation. — Bernama