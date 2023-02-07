Police officer found dead with gunshot wound to the head

SEREMBAN: A police officer was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at the Criminal Investigation Division (BSJD) office of the Rembau District Police Headquarters (IPD) yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the body was found at 6.30 pm and then sent to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) here for post-mortem.

The case is classified as sudden death and further investigations are being conducted, he said in a statement here today.

He advised the public not to make any statements that could interfere with the police investigation and to respect the family of the deceased. - Bernama