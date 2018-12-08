Police officer in remand for allegedly accepting bribe

IPOH: A police officer is in remand for three days for alleged bribery, involving RM8,000.

The remand order, from today until Dec 10, was issued by Magistrate Siti Hafiza Jaafar following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The 44-year-old policeman, with the rank of Assistant Superintendent, was arrested at about 5.30pm yesterday for allegedly accepting the bribe to obtain approval for renewal of a scrap-metal business licence for a company. — Bernama