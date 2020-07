KUCHING: A special branch officer from the Sarawak police contingent suspected of being involved in the trafficking of migrants into the country was detained last week.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the 45-year-old officer was detained during ‘Ops Benteng’ on July 7 and was currently in the custody of the Immigration Department for further investigation.

“It is believed that the suspect tried to smuggle in two undocumented Indonesian migrants through the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Tebedu.

“The police will also conduct an internal investigation into this case,“ he told reporters after the pinning of ranks ceremony and presentation of excellence service certificate awards at the Sarawak district police headquarters here, today.

Aidi said he views the matter seriously and has instructed all district police chiefs, especially near the border, to ensure their officers and personnel are constantly monitored to prevent them from being involved in the smuggling of illegal immigrants.

‘Ops Benteng’ has been activated since May under the National Task Force (NTF) in collaboration with the Armed Forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Health Ministry, Civil Defence Force, Immigration Department, and Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department. — Bernama